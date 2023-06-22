Marilyn Joyce Brown passed away peacefully at La Verendrye Hospital with her family by her side on June 19, 2023. Marilyn was born on April 29, 1943, in Whitewood, Saskatchewan. She was the daughter of Bill and Hilda Busch. She went to school in Geraldton, Ont., and then to High School in Atikokan, Ont. She met Roy and they were married in 1959. They then moved to Fort Frances, where they raised their family. Once the last of the children were off to school, she worked at a variety of jobs which included Don Law Hardware, Lermans, Clinic Pharmacy, Homestead Plumbing and the Fort Frances Credit Union.

Marilyn (aka Mumsy) was a member of the Fort Frances Kinette Club where she held various club offices, including President. She and Roy enjoyed much laughter and fun in their Kinsmen/Kinette years and made many lifelong friends. Marilyn helped Roy build two homes in Fort Frances and once they were retired and ready to move on, they moved to South Narrow Lake in Nestor Falls and enjoyed 13 great years. Crafts and painting classes were one of her passions to enjoy with the ladies of Nestor Falls. She loved to be surrounded by her children and grandchildren on the lake for summer fun. She made friends wherever she lived, cherishing all the memories that were made.

Once moved back to Fort Frances, Marilyn especially enjoyed hosting her friends at her home, loving every minute of their visits. She loved to be a part of everything!

Marilyn is survived by her loving husband Roy of 63 years; her daughters Lori Chan (Gilbert), Bonnie Broman (Mark); son Darryl; and her grandchildren Sandra (Evan), Melissa (Bill), Lee, Christopher (Drew), Rylee (Brennan), Shania (Paolo), Roby and Kryzel. She leaves behind her great-grandchildren Mckoel, Jax, Amory, Colton and Leith. Also left behind to mourn, is her brother Ken Busch of Kelowna, B.C.; her aunt Joyce Busch of Thunder Bay, Ont.; numerous nieces and nephews, in-laws, and cousins.

Marilyn was predeceased by her parents Bill and Hilda Busch; and her in-laws Burritt and Mildred Brown.

A private graveside service will be held on Monday, June 26, 2023, followed by a public gathering at the Fort Frances Curling Club from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Everyone welcome!

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice c/o Northridge Funeral Home, Box 89, Emo, Ont., P0W 1E0.