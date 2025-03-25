Marilyn Allan, a cherished educator and beloved family member, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2025. With her dear friends by her side, Marilyn took her last breath at La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances, Ontario. Born on April 10, 1944, Marilyn grew up at 8 Phoenix Drive in Scarborough, Ontario, the daughter of Stanley and Celestine “Sally” Allan. Marilyn was the older sister to Stanley Allan and spent her childhood immersed in a hockey-loving family, attending countless games with her brother. A bright and ambitious student, Marilyn completed her schooling early and pursued higher education at the newly established York University. Her passion for education led her to a full-time teaching position at Fort Frances High School, where she dedicated her life to inspiring students with her love for literature and the written word.

Marilyn taught English at Fort Frances High School for her entire career. She was well liked and respected by her students. She had high standards and demanded excellence from her students, and she mostly got it.

She loved to learn as well as teach. One of the highlights of Marilyn’s teaching career occurred when she took a sabbatical to attend a university to study a number of subjects unrelated to English.

Marilyn was a staunch and proud member of the Ontario Secondary Teachers Federation and actively supported her union.

She loved music and was a founding member of a popular musical group at Fort Frances High School in the late 60s and early 70s called the Young Canadians.

Marilyn cherished her summers spent back in southern Ontario, reconnecting with her mother, brother, niece, nephew and friends. She had a heart full of kindness and never forgot a birthday or special occasion, always sending thoughtful Christmas packages and heartfelt messages.

She generously supported many charitable organizations and not-for-profits including the Fort Frances Public Library and the Fort Frances Museum.

She is predeceased by her parents Stanley and Sally Allan; and her brother Stanley Alexander Allan. Marilyn leaves behind her niece and nephew Lindsay Allan and Ryan Allan; and was a loving great-aunt to Ryder Robinson and Haze Allan. Her wisdom, warmth, and humour will be deeply missed.

Marilyn had an unshakable love for books and music – two things that brought her immense joy and comfort. In her honour, take a moment to read a good book, listen to some beautiful music, and, most importantly, never stop filling your head with knowledge. We are sure she’s enjoying a game of euchre with her parents and brother, correcting their grammar between hands.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fort Frances, ON.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.