MARIE ANNETTE PEARSON (LECOT)

Marie was born to Marcel and Elsie Lecot on January 7, 1941, in Fort Frances, Ontario. Marie worked numerous jobs including 25 years at Buena Vista Resort. She enjoyed fishing, bird watching puzzles and reading. Marie is survived by her children Eddie Pearson (Norma), Glen Pearson, Sandra Lange (Richard Schulz), Ron Pearson, Curt Pearson (Pam); her grandchildren Jenna Heinz, Kyle Pearson, Brittany Pearson, Abbie Pearson, Clayton Lange, Cassie Kimball, Nick Pearson, Chandler Pearson, Liam Pearson; great-grandchildren Atticus Heinz, Keon Pearson and Bethany Pearson; her siblings Albert Lecot (Donna Gail), Lorrainne Boucher (Allen), Carmen Williamson (Phil); sisters-in-law Gladys Jolicouer, Shirley Brown and Eileen Pearson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents Marcel and Elsie (Lundin); her husband Roy Pearson; her nephew Marcel Lecot; and her brother-in-law Allen Boucher.

As per her request there will be a private family interment at a later date.

Donations in memory of Marie may be made to Rainy River Hospital.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.