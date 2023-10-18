MARGARET ELIZABETH LIDKEA (MCDONALD)

Sadly we announce the passing of Margaret on October 12, 2023, at La Verendrye Hospital with her family by her side. Margaret was born in Fort Frances in the Dr. O’Donnell Hospital on November 11, 1935, and lived here all her life. Her parents were Allan McDonald and Marvel Bjornson McDonald. Margaret was a devout Christian and a member of the St. Andrews Presbyterian Church until its closing. She delivered the services in the church quite regularly during the time the church was without a minister and for most of her life she was active in the church choir and the various ladies groups and the church management. After the closing of her church, she joined Bob’s church, St. John the Baptist Anglican Church and for many years delivered the weekly Prayers of the People. Margaret was very musical and in her younger days won many awards in the musical festivals for her singing. She shared her talent by singing at special events in the area and as soloist at many weddings.

Her father passed away when she was 13 years old and her mother had to join the work force. There was no extra money so Margaret had to lead a frugal life during her teenage years and even when she took a part time job at The Snack Shop, she used her income to help with her expenses at home. That feeling never left her and she lived her life in a very basic style remembering what it was like to have no extra money. Following graduation she was able to attend one year at the University of Delaware but could not afford the next year so she returned home to work at CFOB and later for Bell Canada.

As a member of a Masonic family, Margaret joined Job’s Daughters and later progressed to the Order of the Eastern Star and remained a member for the rest of her life. She worked her way through the various chairs and was elected as Worthy Matron. Like many young women in town she also joined the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and remained a Life Member with that Organization. Because she needed an escort for a Sorority Banquet and Dance, she asked Bob to take her there and that became the start of a romance the has lasted 68 years. Margaret and Bob were married in 1958 and recently enjoyed an anniversary of 65 years.

They were blessed with two sons, Allan and Bruce, then later after Bruce married Jennifer, we were blessed again Cameron and Piper. After falling and breaking a hip, she had mobility problems but she enjoyed being with grand children whenever possible and following their accomplishments.

After many years of traveling, the hip and a diagnosis of Celiac Disease, traveling became more of a challenge but she still managed to find restaurants that could cater to her diet.

Margaret was predeceased by her parents and an older brother Rob Roy. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Robert Lidkea; sons Allan and Bruce (Jennifer); and grandchildren Cameron and Piper.

Margaret’s strong faith and love of God have prepared her for the next stage of her life.

Funeral service will be held at St. John the Baptist Anglican Church in Fort Frances on Monday, October 30, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to La Verendrye General Hospital or St. John the Baptist Anglican Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.