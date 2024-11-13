It is with great sadness that the family of Marcella Mae Mainville announce her passing on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at La Verendrye Hospital with her children Carrie and Derek at her side.

Marcella was born on May 12, 1941, at Couchiching First Nation to Daniel Mainville and Madeline Mainville (Jourdain).

Marcella had a passion for cooking and worked many years at the Indian Residential School. She also cooked at various other places. She enjoyed taking care of her children, playing Bingo and watching hockey. She also loved visiting her great-grandchildren in Alberta.