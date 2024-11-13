It is with great sadness that the family of Marcella Mae Mainville announce her passing on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at La Verendrye Hospital with her children Carrie and Derek at her side.
Marcella was born on May 12, 1941, at Couchiching First Nation to Daniel Mainville and Madeline Mainville (Jourdain).
Marcella had a passion for cooking and worked many years at the Indian Residential School. She also cooked at various other places. She enjoyed taking care of her children, playing Bingo and watching hockey. She also loved visiting her great-grandchildren in Alberta.
She is survived by children Carrie Steeves (Derrick), Derek Mainville and foster child Skylar Yerxa; grandchildren Talia Mainville, Danny Moreau, Olivia Calder Mainville, Sonny Calder Mainville, Rosaleigh Calder Mainville and Thomas Calder Mainville; brother Dan Mainville (Myra); special nieces Colleen and Cathy Perreault; special friend Barbara Calder; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents Dan and Madeline Mainville; sisters Betty Cook, Blanche Crowe and Elaine Klyne; brothers Louis Mainville, Roger Mainville, Stewart Mainville Ronnie Mainville, Lester Mainville and baby Clarence Mainville; plus numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and special friends Elaine Jourdain and Diane Mainville.
Service will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Couchiching First Nation, Ontario, with a luncheon to follow.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.