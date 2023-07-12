LYNWOOD THANE ANDERSON

June 4, 1942 – June 19, 2023

Lynwood Anderson, husband of Marie Sabourin, son of the late George and Mavis Anderson of Debec, N.B., died peacefully at the River Valley Hospital in Waterville, N.B., after a brief battle with Stage 4 lung cancer. Lynwood attended Debec Consolidated High School from which he graduated in 1960. Following his graduation from Maritime Forest Ranger School in Fredericton, N.B., in 1962 he moved to Sioux Lookout, Ont., having accepted a position with the Dept. of Lands and Forests in the Forest Protection & Timber Branches. In 1963 he moved to Red Lake, Ont., as Deputy Chief Ranger. In October 1965 he married Jean Kolodropski, formerly of Winnipeg, and in 1970 they received their chosen son Michael. During those years he developed a passion for flying in bush planes, especially Piston Otter CF-ODV.

After five years in Red Lake, Minnesota Pulp and Paper in Fort Frances came calling, where he accepted a position as Logging Foreman and Area Superintendent in their Woodlands Division. In 1979 he became a Pulpwood Buyer where he remained until his retirement in 2001. Lynwood spent many years as a valued member of the Kinsmen Clubs of Canada, serving as Deputy Governor and President of Zone C and was honoured with a life membership in the organization. In later years he learned to play the bagpipes and played and marched with the Fort Frances Highlanders.

Lynwood was predeceased by his son Michael in 1991; and his wife Jean in 1996. In 1999 he married Marie Arndt (nee Sabourin) and in 2010 they purchased property in Kirkland, N.B., and moved back east. There they worked their fifty acre hobby farm growing gardens, hay and Christmas trees, not for profit but to keep themselves off the couch. A son of a blacksmith, Lynwood loved to fix and repair old machinery and make old items purr once again. Using his carpentry skills he built a three car garage, machine shed and car port. He took pride in his possessions and kept things under cover to make them last. With all this machinery, he learned to weld. He believed in doing things right the first time or not doing them at all.

Lynwood is survived by his wife Marie; and her children Melanie Arndt-Plett and Stephan Arndt; and grandchildren Jade, Nicole and Julie; along with many nieces and nephews. Also survived by sisters Charlene Bustard (with whom he had a special bond), Marcia Kilcollins, Anne Anderson, Emily (Karl) Lindsay, Celia (Bob) Boose, and Susan Bulger; and brothers Merlyn (Joan) Anderson, Eugene (Geneva) Anderson, Conrad (Sharon) Anderson and Geordie (Tammy) Anderson.

Cremation has taken place and a private service will be held at a later date.

Memorials to Lynwood may be made to MacKenzie Corner Cemetery fund.