It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lynne Oltsher on April 30, 2023, at the age of 73. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Jim (2016), who she was married to for 49 years. She is survived by her sons Jamie (Kim) and Cory (Paula); her grandchildren Jordan (Andrea), Justin (Kayla), Alexsis (Chris), Sydney, and Chelsea; and her great-grandchildren Jackson, Cara, Jameson, and Jedson. She is also survived by her brother, Allan (Zelda) and sister-in-law Janice. Lynne was very close with her husband’s family, and is survived by Paul and Dorothy Oltsher, Julie Cranston, and George and Heather Oltsher. She leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews that she cherished and loved dearly, as well as many friends, including Sheila Imrie who she knew for over 50 years.

Lynne was predeceased by her parents William and Isabel Harasymyk; her siblings Gerald, Jane, Ruth (Minard), William (Agnes), and Marilyn.

Lynne was born on January 18, 1950, in Emo, Ont., and grew up in Barwick, Ont., with her older siblings. Lynne worked at Paul’s Corner Store throughout high school, where she fell in love with Jim. Lynne followed her high school sweetheart to Dryden, Ont., after graduation, where they started their family together.

Lynne worked at the Dryden Husky Car and Truck Stop as an accountant for many years. In her down time, she loved going camping and fishing with her family. They always camped at Pickerel Lake every spring and Melgund Lake every summer, where so many memories were made. She was also an avid seamstress and loved to knit and crochet. Later in life, she became fascinated by genealogy, and was always researching her family history and discovering new ancestors.

Lynne loved her family very much and cherished all the times she spent with them. She is now reunited with the love of her life.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dryden Regional Health Centre Oncology Department, P.O. Box 3003, 58 Goodall St. Dryden, Ont., P8N 2Z6.

Condolences may be posted at www.dcfh.ca

Arrangements entrusted to the Dryden Community Funeral Home, 249 Grand Trunk Avenue, Dryden, Ont., P8N 2X3.