Sadly, the family announces the passing of Dorothy Lynn Hendrickson, 82, of Fort Frances, Ontario, on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at the La Verendrye Hospital. Lynn was born on May 8, 1941, in Gladstone, Manitoba, to parents Ted and Beryl Boyd.

Lynn was united in marriage to David Hendrickson in Fort Frances on September 20, 1966. Together they operated the Bayview Camp in Morson during the summers and she worked cooking in logging camps during the winters. They moved to Bergland in 1971 to lay down a permanent home to raise their son. Lynn then worked maintaining the grass at the Bergland Cemetery as well as a couple other municipal properties. She also worked cleaning at numerous tourist camps in Morson. She was well known for her baking, including Swedish shortbread, rosette cookies, leftsa, cabbage rolls,and perogies. Lynn enjoyed puzzles and crafting. She also had a passion for bingo, whether it was at local halls, out of town monster bingos, or even Lions TV bingo. Lynn enjoyed making those around her laugh with her infectious laugh as well as her quick wit. After David’s passing in 1989, Lynn moved to Rainy River and then to Fort Frances.