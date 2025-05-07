We are saddened to announce the passing of Lynda Marie Bagacki, aged 77, on May 5, 2025, at Riverview Health Centre in Winnipeg.
Lynda is survived by her daughter Rachel (Drew) and son Bradford (Sheena); grandchildren Bailey, Olive, Makeiff and Kodiak; her sisters Karen (Fred) Moroz, Lola (Al) Hymers and Lila Bradford; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband John Bagacki; her parents Irene and CF (Brad) Bradford; and in-laws Catherine and George Bagacki.
Lynda was born and raised in Fort Frances, Ontario, and graduated from Fort Frances High School where many friendships made lasted until her passing. Lynda had a lifelong love of reading. Following her retirement, she was a long-time member of the Friends of the Winnipeg Public Library and spent many hours as a volunteer reading for the CNIB. Another passion of Lynda’s was cooking and entertaining and many fabulous meals were enjoyed by family and friends. She and John also enjoyed travelling around the world and checked off many bucket list destinations.
At Lynda’s request, there will be no service. She will be laid to rest beside John at Brookside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CancerCare Manitoba Foundation in Winnipeg.
She will be dearly missed and forever cherished.