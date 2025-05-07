We are saddened to announce the passing of Lynda Marie Bagacki, aged 77, on May 5, 2025, at Riverview Health Centre in Winnipeg.

Lynda is survived by her daughter Rachel (Drew) and son Bradford (Sheena); grandchildren Bailey, Olive, Makeiff and Kodiak; her sisters Karen (Fred) Moroz, Lola (Al) Hymers and Lila Bradford; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband John Bagacki; her parents Irene and CF (Brad) Bradford; and in-laws Catherine and George Bagacki.