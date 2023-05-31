Our beloved father, Lyle Wheatley, passed away on May 23, 2023, at the Emo Hospital’s Long-Term Care unit. Lyle was known for his kind and gentle nature, his willingness to help anyone, devotion to his faith and a really great garden. Lyle was born on June 3, 1947, in the Township of Chapple to Lloyd and Myrtle Wheatley (nee Gohn). He grew up on the family farm in Barwick and later owned and lived on the same farm many years later. Lyle was predeceased by his wife June; his parents Lloyd and Myrtle Wheatley; son Doug Haney; and grandsons Jeff Haney and Andrew Haney. He was also predeceased by brothers-in-law Paul Forget, Grant Hadley, Charles Kivari and Richard Johnson; and sisters-in-law Lynn Johnson, Dell Nickel and Karen Hadley.

Lyle is mourned by daughters Melody Shute (Mike) and Diane Dragan (Mark); and son Nelson Haney (Ruth) and daughter-in law-Rose Haney. He is also leaving behind grandchildren Sheri (Nick), Sean, Kayla (Colin), Robin (Tamara), Tanner (Steph), Khali (Jake), Ben (Nikki), Lila and Emerson. Lyle also had nine great-grandchildren.

As a much-loved brother, Lyle will be missed by brother Erle Wheatley (Jan) and sisters Anne Forget and Joan Bissoon (Jessie). He had numerous nieces and nephews.

Lyle worked for many years at the Griffith Mine in Ear Falls and raised his family in the small community of Cochenour. The family home was always full of visitors and full of laughter. There was always family that traveled to visit, friends from the community or church and so many neighbourhood kids at the house. Despite being quiet in nature, dad always loved the laughter and chatter of a busy house. He also had a garden that took up the entire backyard.

After the Griffith mine closed, Lyle moved his family back to the Wheatley family farm where he grew up. Returning to farming meant long days and hard work but Lyle enjoyed farm life and the peace and quiet of working outdoors. He was an active member of the agricultural community, the Barwick church community and loved to attend local events.

Lyle spent several of his last years in the Emo Hospital’s Long-Term Care unit where the other residents and the nurses became like family. He was cared for with so much kindness and respect for which the family will always be grateful.

Our dad was so very loved by his entire family. He had a kind heart and a quick smile. He could repair almost anything, always had a great garden from which we all ate from and could do calculations in his head faster than we could use a calculator. He taught himself to play guitar and loved to play music with others. He had infinite patience, all of the kids in the family loved when he would read to them. He will be so very missed but we are comforted to know that he has gone to be with his Saviour and will be reunited with our mom.

A graveside service at the Chapple Cemetery will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Ken Johnson officiating. A luncheon will follow at the Barwick Community Hall. All are welcome.

Should family and friends so desire, in memoriam donations may be made to the Emo Hospital Auxiliary, c/o Northridge Funeral Home Box 89, Emo, Ontario, P0W 1E0.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.