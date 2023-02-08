It is with great sadness that the family of Luke Joseph Schill announces his peaceful passing on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at La Verendrye hospital with loved ones by his side. Luke was born September 20, 1936, the oldest of five children, on a farm near Lebret, Saskatchewan. He reminisced fondly of his life experiences with his brother and sisters, stories often involving a one room schoolhouse, farm animals (especially horses), and tractors.

Luke’s parents believed strongly in the importance of education and when Luke was thirteen years old, the family moved to the village of Lebret to ensure their children’s access to high school. After high school, Luke attended teacher’s college and in 1956 received a Saskatchewan teacher’s certificate. This began his lifelong journey into teaching and education, with his winters teaching in the classroom and his summers attending university courses. Luke achieved a B.A., B.Ed., M.Ed., completed his principal courses 1 and 2, and in 1983 received his Ontario Supervisory Officer’s Certificate.

While teaching in Kamsack, Saskatchewan, Luke met his future wife Josie Duchnicki and on August 22, 1959, they were married. In 1960, they moved to Fort Frances and started a new chapter in their lives. The sixties brought the birth of their two daughters and the building of a new home. Life in Fort Frances was very busy for Luke as he participated in many community activities, the Lions Club, K of C, and St. Mary’s Church, to name a few. In 1976, Luke brought his family to Australia for a year where he participated in a teacher exchange program. It was an experience of a lifetime, where friendships were made that exist to this day.

As the years passed, life brought many joyful and enriching changes for Luke including, grandchildren, retirement, the cabin at Morson, hunting, fishing, gardening, several cats, and his favourite dog Buster.

Luke was predeceased by his parents Peter and Pauline Schill; brother Steven Schill; his in-laws John and Lena Duchnicki; and his brother-in-law Fred D’Aoust. Luke leaves behind his wife Josie of 63 years; daughters Monica (John) Sus and Bridget (Bob) Dobransky; granddaughter Erica (Cory) Jaremko, Nathan, and Ben; grandson Adam (Ashely) Sus, Jordan, and Norah; granddaughter Heather (Jorma) Johnson, Reef, Sailo, Marlena, Zofia, and Tetyana; grandson Steven Sus; grandson Paul (Victoria) Dobransky, Jayden, and Kyson; sisters Deanne (Bruno) Lemire, Josephine D’Aoust, Jean (Butch) Morton; and sister-in-law Loretta Pirio; brother-in-law Tom (Rochelle) Duchnicki. He also has many nieces and nephews, who have fond memories of their uncle Luke, and a number of special friends.

Funeral services will be held at St. Mary’s Church located at 209 Victoria Ave, Fort Frances at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fort Frances Family Centre, 140 Fourth Street West, Fort Frances, Ont., P9A 3B8.

Luke was a very kind, loving, and hard-working man who will be missed by so many people. He often said,

“Good, better, best, never let it rest, until your good is your better and, your better is your best.” St. Jerome

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd.Emo, Ontario.