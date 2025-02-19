It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lucy Fults, our beloved sister and aunty. Lucy passed away on December 25, 2024, in Fort Frances. Lucy was born June 29, the fourth child in a family of 10, to Bert and Mabel Fults.

She grew up on the family farm in Miscampbell, along with her nine siblings. They raised cows, pigs and chickens. Farm life was busy but rewarding come harvest time. In later years Lucy and her father moved to Devlin until his passing. Lucy then lived with her sister Betty and her family. Although Lucy did not have children of her own, she loved all her nieces and nephews very much and enjoyed being close to them. Later on, Lucy moved to Fort Frances and lived with her special friend Bill Broeffle. Eventually Lucy moved into Rainycrest where she lived until her passing.