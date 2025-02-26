Wahbonnigoonnaybeek – Atik O’dotem (Caribou clan)

Wahbonnigoonnaybeek – Lou-Ann Bombay (Brown), Atik O’dotem (Caribou clan), began her journey to the spirit world on the morning of February 18, 2025. She was 64 years old. She was born on November 1, 1960, in Emo, to Elizabeth and Benjiman Brown Sr. Lou-Ann was a well-respected member of the Rainy River First Nation community. Lou-Ann was a beloved Mother, Wife, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt, Sister and Friend. She is survived by her husband Murray; children Elizabeth (Brian), Maria, and Tiffany; along with her grandchildren Molly, Drew, Rowdy, Pryce, Brianne, Benni-Lou, Rayann; and great-grandson Greyson; siblings Bernice, Elaine, Evangeline, Lucille, and Patsy; and many relatives and friends.

Lou-Ann is predeceased by her son Richard and parents Benjamin Sr. and Elizabeth; her siblings Roy, Eugene, Benjamin Jr., Ernest, Loretta, and Cecil.

Lou-Ann’s hobbies included playing bingo, card games, sewing, gardening, cooking, specially making bannock, and fishing. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, attending Pow Wow’s, and dancing Jingle Dress.

Lou-Ann played an integral role in advocating for fishing rights for Rainy River First Nation and all Treaty 3 people. She also excelled in her academics, receiving the Dean’s Medal in the health field. Lou-Ann dedicated a majority of career in various roles for the community of Rainy River First Nation and was well known for her strong work ethic.

Lou-Anns greatest love was the time she spent with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchild.

A traditional Wake was held on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. at Rainy River First Nations gymnasium.

A Traditional Service was held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2025, by Elder Albert Hunter and helpers.

Interment will took place at Rainy River First Nation Traditional Cemetery in Rainy River First Nation. A luncheon to followed at RRFN gymnasium.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.