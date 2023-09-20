LORRAINE WINNIFRED BROWN (SOKOLIUK)

With family and friends by her side, Lorraine was called home to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, in the afternoon of September 16, 2023. She passed away at La Verendrye Hospital in the Palliative Care Unit after a brief illness. Lorraine was born August 22, 1947, to George and Edna (Lowe) Sokoliuk in Fort Frances, Ont. She was the oldest of three children who spent the first few years of her childhood on the family farm in Barwick before relocating to Fort Frances. Though she lived in Fort Frances, she spent much of her younger years at Shriners Children’s Hospital in Winnipeg to access specialized care for treatment of her Spina Bifida. Despite her trials and tribulations, she had such perseverance and was able to live independently in a specially designed house built by her father and brother in the 1980’s. Even though she struggled with more than her share of health issues, she held several jobs in the community. She was employed as a receptionist at the Fort Frances Community Clinic and at the Probation and Parole Office.

Lorraine was a woman of many talents. She excelled in swimming from an early age and competed at the Special Olympics, winning various medals. She could often be found scrapbooking photos from her many trips, making beautiful handmade cards or doing other crafting activities. She was an avid traveler. In her lifetime, she was fortunate enough to partake in several cruises and tropical vacations, some of which included Hawaii, Jamaica and Alaska. A special event in her life was the trip to her mother’s birthplace in Birmingham, England, where they were reunited with many old friends and relatives. She loved being in the company of her church family and dear friends. She had the most determination to do whatever she so desired and did not let anything slow her down.

She is survived by her family; brother Brent (Nina) Sokoliuk; niece Rebecca (Donny); nephew Jordan (Kyla); and great-nephews Parker and Beckham. Also left to cherish her memory are close friends John and Cheryl Vandermeer, Jennifer Woods, Randi Roth, Julie Stromness, Wanda Barker, Reagan Kaemingh and close neighbour Bonnie Turriff. She was so fortunate to have such great lifelong friends, especially Lela Renberg who did not leave her side during her passing. Even though she had no children, she considered Ingrid, Jonathan and Ben to be like her own, and was referred to as “Aunty Rainy” by her nieces and nephews. She is also survived by many relatives in both Canada and England.

Lorraine was predeceased by her mother Edna; father George; and brother Robert as a child. Gone before her were also several aunts, uncles and cousins.

As Lorraine wished, cremation will take place and a service will be held at New Beginnings Fellowship, date to be determined. Honorary pallbearers will be all of her church family and friends within the community.

If so desired, donations can be made in Lorraine’s memory to Shriners Children’s Hospital by visiting www.shrinerschildrens.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.

“Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. Those who believe in me, even though they die, will live, and everyone who lives and believes in me will never die’” – John 11:25-26