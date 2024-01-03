LORRAINE BIG GEORGE

It is with great sadness that the family of Lorraine “Mayminobeek” Big George (Adik Elk Clan) announce the beginning of her journey into the spirt world on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

She was born on May 8, 1958, in Rainy River, Ont.

She is a member of Mishkosiminiziibing (Big Grassy River First Nation). Lorraine will be remembered for her loving nature and outgoing personality. She had a heart of gold and never turned down or away anyone in need of help. One of her greatest joys in life was being with her grandchildren.