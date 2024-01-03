LORRAINE BIG GEORGE

Mayminobeek – Adik Clan
It is with great sadness that the family of Lorraine “Mayminobeek” Big George (Adik Elk Clan) announce the beginning of her journey into the spirt world on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.
She was born on May 8, 1958, in Rainy River, Ont.
She is a member of Mishkosiminiziibing (Big Grassy River First Nation). Lorraine will be remembered for her loving nature and outgoing personality. She had a heart of gold and never turned down or away anyone in need of help. One of her greatest joys in life was being with her grandchildren.
When Lorraine was 53, she made the decision to assume the responsibilities of her great-granddaughter Natalie, who was an infant at the time and she raised her as one of her own, the two were inseparable. Before retiring from the sport she loved, Lorraine would spend her summers playing baseball. She also enjoyed camping with family and attending powwows.
Her memory will be carried on by her children Thomas (Darrelynn) and Laurie (Allan); siblings David, Carol, Fred, Sherrise, Shannon, Vanessa, and Lindsay. She will be greatly missed by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and special friend of many years, Darrell Medicine.
Waiting for her return home are her parents Melvina Copenace and Kenneth Big George; children Marshall and Sarah; brothers Donald, Albert, Marshall and John.
Traditional Wake was held on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. with traditional service on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Big Grassy First Nation Community Hall. Elder was Tommy Councillor.
Pallbearers were Darrel Medicine, Diamond Handorgan, Johnny Kirkrude, Merle Bouchard, Matt Copenace, Allan Gibbons, Zander Copenace and Ian Copenace.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.