Husband, Uncle, Brother, Pepere, Grampa, Great-Pepere, Hunting Partner, Fishing Partner, #1 Fan, Friend and Dad… These are all the words that describe Lorne John McNay.
Lorne left us peacefully in early afternoon on June 14, 2024. He left us with dignity, on his own terms and with family by his side. Lorne will now be reunited with his oldest son Robert who predeceased him in 2011.
Leaving to cherish his memory are his wife Sandy; her children Brande (Mike), Brittney (James) and Lorne’s children Sandra and Marc and their mother Anna; his grandchildren Danielle (Joe), Joey, Samantha, Keirra and Abbi; and his great-grandchildren Trinity and Jesse; as well as his many other family and friends.
Lorne was born in Tudhope, Ontario, on January 3, 1942, and moved with his family to Fort Frances when the mill opened up in the early 1970’s. Lorne worked at the mill for many years before finally retiring in 2005 to enjoy more of what he really loved. Lorne is fondly remembered as an avid outdoorsman and spent much of his free time guiding, hunting and fishing. This included a late in life new found love for crossbow hunting in the last 10 to 15 years, these memories will be forever cherished by his son Marc.
As per Lorne’s wishes there will be no funeral, a Celebration of Life will be held at his daughter Sandra McNay residence, 1702 Sunset Drive, Fort Frances, Ont., on July 20, 2024 at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Terry Fox Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd.