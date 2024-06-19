Husband, Uncle, Brother, Pepere, Grampa, Great-Pepere, Hunting Partner, Fishing Partner, #1 Fan, Friend and Dad… These are all the words that describe Lorne John McNay.

Lorne left us peacefully in early afternoon on June 14, 2024. He left us with dignity, on his own terms and with family by his side. Lorne will now be reunited with his oldest son Robert who predeceased him in 2011.

Leaving to cherish his memory are his wife Sandy; her children Brande (Mike), Brittney (James) and Lorne’s children Sandra and Marc and their mother Anna; his grandchildren Danielle (Joe), Joey, Samantha, Keirra and Abbi; and his great-grandchildren Trinity and Jesse; as well as his many other family and friends.