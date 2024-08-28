Sadly the family announces the sudden passing of Lorna Shields (nee Tuesday) on August 22, 2024, at St. Joseph Health Centre, in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Lorna was born on September 26, 1953 in Rainy River, Ontario, to parents Martha and Robert Tuesday.

Lorna enjoyed traveling, attending Bingo, PowWows and spending time with her grandchildren. Traditional values and practices were an integral part of her life.

She will be greatly missed by son Brian (Melissa); grandchildren Seth and Maxine.

Her siblings are Robert Tuesday, Rose Gunderson, Martin Tuesday as well as members of the Archie family.