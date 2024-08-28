Sadly the family announces the sudden passing of Lorna Shields (nee Tuesday) on August 22, 2024, at St. Joseph Health Centre, in Thunder Bay, Ontario.
Lorna was born on September 26, 1953 in Rainy River, Ontario, to parents Martha and Robert Tuesday.
Lorna enjoyed traveling, attending Bingo, PowWows and spending time with her grandchildren. Traditional values and practices were an integral part of her life.
She will be greatly missed by son Brian (Melissa); grandchildren Seth and Maxine.
Her siblings are Robert Tuesday, Rose Gunderson, Martin Tuesday as well as members of the Archie family.
She was predeceased by parents Martha and Robert; husband Geoffrey Shields; siblings Brian Tuesday, Janice Tuesday, Percy Tuesday, Dolores Kelly; and grandson Abraxas Tuesday.
A special thanks to Al Hunter, Phyllis Shaugabay and Deana Archie.
A traditional wake took place on Saturday, August 24, at 4:00 p.m. with a traditional funeral on Sunday, August 25, at 10:00 a.m. at the Big Grassy First Nation Community Hall with elder Gilbert Smith officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.