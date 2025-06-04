It is with heavy hearts that the family of Loretta Fay Ivanowich announce her passing on May 29, 2025, at Rainycrest Home for the Aged in Fort Frances, Ontario.

Loretta was born on June 30, 1934, in Devlin, Ontario, to Murdoch and Ellizabeth (Libby) McKay. She is survived by her two children Sandra and Bill; siblings Marie Lawres, Wayne (Doreen) McKay and Dale McKay; and numerous nieces and nephews.

On September 11, 1959, Loretta married Bill Sr. in Fort Frances and welcomed their children in 1969 and 1971, and in 1974 moved to Thunder Bay where they lived until the passing of Bill Sr. in 1978. Following Bill’s passing, Loretta and children moved back to Fort Frances in 1979 to be near her family. She found employment at the MNR and Fort Floral.