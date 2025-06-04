It is with heavy hearts that the family of Loretta Fay Ivanowich announce her passing on May 29, 2025, at Rainycrest Home for the Aged in Fort Frances, Ontario.
Loretta was born on June 30, 1934, in Devlin, Ontario, to Murdoch and Ellizabeth (Libby) McKay. She is survived by her two children Sandra and Bill; siblings Marie Lawres, Wayne (Doreen) McKay and Dale McKay; and numerous nieces and nephews.
On September 11, 1959, Loretta married Bill Sr. in Fort Frances and welcomed their children in 1969 and 1971, and in 1974 moved to Thunder Bay where they lived until the passing of Bill Sr. in 1978. Following Bill’s passing, Loretta and children moved back to Fort Frances in 1979 to be near her family. She found employment at the MNR and Fort Floral.
In 1983 she was reintroduced to her high school sweetheart Rees Snow. They were married in Kenora in August of 1983. Loretta and her two children moved to Kenora to join Rees and his family at Black Sturgeon Camp. They resided and worked the camp for 10 years until Rees’ passing. And once again Loretta moved back to Fort Frances to be comforted by family and old friends.
She volunteered with the Fort Frances Legion Women’s Auxiliary and she loved to get out and be with people. She was game for any event, tea, family/friend gathering, or women’s curling bonspiel. She loved music and she brought light to every event she attended. She was witty, clever and loved to tease and jest with everyone that crossed her path. She loved being around good people.
Loretta is predeceased by siblings Kenny, Bill, Frazer, Norman, Peg, Kate, Jim, Alan and Marion.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, June 30, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, Fort Frances.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.