Zitkada Zi Win

Lois Elaine Medicine, Zitkada Zi Win, born April 6, 1951, at their homestead in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, Manitoba, passed away at La Verendrye Hospital, Fort Frances, Ontario, on November 4, 2024, at the age of 73, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband Gary Medicine; her daughters Danica (Chris), Sancia; grandchildren Chandler, Dakota, Jaden, Joaquin, Mia and Teegan; brothers Ozwald (Trudy), Donny, Curtis; sisters Barbra, Arlene, Joanne.

She leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and friends who will miss her dearly.

She is predeceased by parents Moses and Eva McKay (Bell); brothers Franklin and Larry; sisters Geraldine, Sheila, Vera; close extended family Marina Tacan (adopted), Wilbert Elk, Beatrice Pratt. Elaine spent her working career as a teacher and obtained her education from Lakehead University and graduated with a bachelor’s in education, first in class. Elaine had a determined and competitive spirit and loved helping people. She spent her entire career with Our Lady of The Way Catholic school where she taught grades 1-5 until she retired at the age of 65.

Elaine was a loving mother who put pride into living a traditional lifestyle with pow wow and ceremony at the centre of it all. Elaine married her husband Gary Medicine on June 21, 1979, and they had two daughters, Danica and Sancia, who were her pride and joy. She would often dress them in fancy clothes and jewelry because she wanted her daughters to be proud and beautiful. Elaine knew it was important to teach and show her daughters the lifestyle she was raised, and they spent many days traveling on the pow wow trail and enjoying the time with family and friends. Elaine started as a fancy shawl dancer and moved into a jingle dress dancer.

She loved planting flowers and filling her bird feeders. She enjoyed beading, crafting, sewing, reading, watching sports and listening to George Strait and Chris Stapleton. Being a good mother was of the most importance to Elaine and providing a loving home and spending all her time with family. Elaine was a dedicated and devoted mother, wife and Kunsi who loved seeing her grandchildren challenge themselves and participate in many sporting events and school activities. Elaine was elegant and beautiful. She will be remembered for her kind nature and will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

