We are grieved to announce the passing of Lloyd Olaf Moen, 93 years old, at the Rainy River Health Centre. His wife of 71 years, Patsy, held vigil for him along with his daughter-in-law, Donna, until he crossed over. Lloyd was born on March 12, 1931, to Ole and Selma (Brusven) Moen in Morson, Ontario. He was delivered by a midwife who smoked a pipe. The youngest of six children, he was raised to work hard and contribute to his family from a very young age. His first “job” was rowing travelling salesmen across Eleanor Lake to Dalseg’s Store as there was no bridge yet and the highway ended in his yard. He charged a quarter per person for the trip, but if a local who could row themselves wanted a ride he only charged a dime.

Lloyd attended school in a log building close to the present Morson Hall, finishing Grade 8. He spent his teen years working at his parent’s resort Moen’s Camp (now Tamarack Island Wilderness Lodge), learning the secrets that Lake of the Woods has to offer and growing his love for the tourism industry. He always dreamed of buying the resort, but his father gave the opportunity to his sister Lorraine (also known as Sis) and her husband Al.

Lloyd met Patsy Jonassen at a dance in Morson in the fall of 1949, and they were joined in marriage in Atikokan on November 25, 1952. They spent a short time living in Atikokan, working jobs for the winter there, before settling in Morson to raise their family. Lloyd and Patsy’s first children, twin daughters, were stillborn, and he grieved them for the rest of his life.

Lloyd helped to set up the first restaurant Morson ever had — Moen’s Lunch — so that Patsy could start to share her gift of cooking with residents and tourists alike, but his heart kept drawing him back to the lake. One day while guiding he discovered an island 12 miles northwest of Morson to have shore lunch on. In 1955, Lloyd and Patsy mortgaged their home to purchase that island, and it became the home of New Moon Lodge, which is now in its 67th year of operation.

While he may have only had an 8th grade education, Lloyd was very good at teaching himself new concepts. All of the buildings, docks, skiffs, and the barge still in use at New Moon Lodge today were dreamed and worked on by him and his two sons, Dwight and Rockford. More than that, he owned three airplanes over the course of his life — one of which he built. He also built two homes: one on Eleanor Lake, and one on Hanson Bay.

In retirement, Lloyd had more time to travel and spend time with the people that he cared about. He was fortunate enough to visit his father’s homeland, Norway, three times. He was very personable and could make a friend out of just about anybody, and much of his time was spent on the phone or at the dinner table visiting with them. As his family grew he relished in telling them the stories of his life — the things that he accomplished, everything he’d seen, and the people he had gotten the chance to meet. He was always available for a game of cribbage or three, and even into his 80s he was glad to serve as New Moon Lodge’s parking lot attendant.

Lloyd had three dreams for his life: to own a resort on an island, to go to Norway, and to become a pilot and own his own airplane. Lloyd accomplished all of his dreams — and so many more things that we would need to write a book to tell about them all.

Lloyd is survived by his wife of 71 years, Patsy; his youngest son Rockford (Kathy); and his daughter-in-law Donna. He’s also survived by his grandchildren Travis, Nicole, Paul, Anders (Sara) and Kristin; as well as great-grandchildren Lexi, Josiah, and another expected in September. He will be fondly remembered by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

While we will miss him, we take reassurance in knowing that Lloyd is now reunited with his stillborn daughters Sheri and Keri; as well as his eldest son Dwight, and his middle daughter Donna; his parents Ole and Selma; his siblings and their spouses Roy (Margaret), Clarence (Pearl), Lorraine (Al), Irene (George), and Verna (Alex) also went on before him. He also recently grieved his nephews Don Beyak and Lenard Moen, as well as his grandnephew Lenard Moen Jr.

A private graveside service for family will be held this summer. Lloyd’s Celebration of Life will happen this autumn at Trinity Lutheran Church (date to be determined), with a luncheon at the Bergland Hall to follow. Lloyd loved many and was loved by many, and it would be an honour if you joined us to celebrate him and his storied life.

In honour of his life, donations can be made to the Rainy River Long Term Care c/o Northridge Funeral Home, PO Box 89, Emo, Ont., P0W 1E0.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.