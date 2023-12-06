In loving memory of Lloyd Frederick Lovelace of Emo, Ontario, who lost his valiant battle with cancer at the Rainycrest Long-Term Care Home on November 26, 2023, at the age of 75 years. Born May 12, 1948. Survived by his beloved wife Cathy (Brown); cherished son of Elmer Lovelace and Christine Tarrant (both predeceased); loved brother of Ellen Lovelace (predeceased); Norman Lovelace (wife Laurie); Vicki Collins (husband Wayne – predeceased).

Survived by daughters Erin and Tami; survived by grandchildren Sophie, Brady, Reece, Mikayla and Ashley.

Lloyd will be greatly missed by many friends, nieces and nephews. Memorial donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. There will be no service.