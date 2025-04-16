Waabishki ma’iingan – Migizi dodem

It is with great sadness in our hearts that we announce the passing of Lloyd Edward Grover on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Lloyd lost his life to multiple myeloma. He fought so hard to survive this cancer. We are comforted in knowing he is with his mom and dad, who he missed, along with his two sisters and his brother. He is no longer in pain. Lloyd was born in New Orleans on September 9, 1959, to Patricia (Perreault) and Lyle Grover. Lloyd and his siblings grew up moving around the States as their dad was in the army, before settling in International Falls, Minn.

He left behind his wife Susan and his close companion Buttons; his children Patricia (Tim), Lloyd, Tabethia, Amanda (Richard-late), William (Sylvia), Calvin (Gen) and Brooke (Joe); his grandchildren Christina (Dalton), Elaina, Jason, Hanna, Lloyd, Trista, Trinity, Anthony, Adalyn, Alana, Tyler, Sydney (Robbie), Logan, Jessie, Cuyler (Autumn), Carious, Cayliis (Dyimond), Claire, Caitlyn, Carmen, CJ; his great-grandchildren Henry, Norah and Matthew.

Lloyd loved his children and grandchildren with all his heart. He was so proud of them and their life accomplishments.

Lloyd was also survived by his siblings Steve (Denise), Peggy (Steve late), Tina (Will), Chauncey, and Tim (Nicole); and sister-in-law Ag. He had numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. He held a special bond with each of them and had nicknames for many. Uncle Lloyd was the guy to call if they needed help. He also knew that he could call on them if needed.

Lloyd is predeceased by his parents Patsy and Lyle; siblings Ruthann, Maxine, Gilbert; and his daughter Melissa and son-in-law Kyle.

Lloyd worked many years as a roofer in the States before settling in Canada where he met the love of his life, Susan. He worked as a diamond driller before he landed the job that he loved at New Gold, driving the “Monster Tonka Trucks,” as he would call them.

He would spend his days off traveling to the States to spend time with his children and grandchildren. He would take them to the movies and to his favourite restaurant “Big Red Keno.” His favourite bar “My Way,” where he loved to challenge people to foosball and table tennis. Sometimes he would play two people at a time and win every time. He would often bring his gaming console to play with all. He was considered to be the “Claw Master” and would win stuffies for his children when they were younger, and then later, for his grandchildren. Lloyd and Susan spent their time with the grandchildren camping, hiking and fishing. They loved to travel together and explore the outdoors.

Lloyd loved to joke around and tease. He loved to play Ping Pong (and was self-proclaimed ‘King’), badminton and pickleball. You would also find him gaming with his son-in law, grandson and nephew. He loved to fish down at the rapids with his brothers, take boat rides and go on fishing trips with his niece and nephew. He also loved his casino trips. He played the guitar and sang. His famous popcorn balls were requested for any family gatherings. In his earlier years, you could find him working on cars.

Lloyd was always so caring, giving and selfless. He always looked out for his family. He was funny and silly. As his niece would say “only he could pull off his signature style of plaid shorts, Hawaiian shorts, topped off with socks, sandals and a Fedora hat.”

He loved family and he loved the life he made with his wife Susan. They shared love, laughter and respect. We will honour Lloyd by carrying on the love for the family and friends.

At Lloyd’s request, there will be no service.

A family picnic will be held on July 19, 2025, at City Beach in International Falls, Minn., as per his wishes.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.