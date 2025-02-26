It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Linda LaRocque on Saturday, February 22, 2025, in Fort Frances with her family by her side. Linda was born March 16, 1952, in Fort Frances, Ont., as the second eldest of four to John and Irene Huntley. She lived her entire life in the Rainy River District, attending school and volunteering for many community organizations over the years. Linda was married in August of 1970 to Terry Beadle and became “Mom” to four boisterous children, in Burriss township.

Linda later married Dan LaRocque in 1980, until his passing. They shared many common interests of family, casino trips, camping, bowling, and being very active in the Fort Frances Racing Association with Ice-track racing.

Linda started work at an early age with her Mom first at A&W Restaurant, then later at Prince Arthur Hotel, Stedman’s department store, and was a familiar face to many as bookkeeper for Maurice Fillion Accounting Services. She wanted to set an example for her children, so worked hard to complete her high school diploma in 1988. Now her children had no excuses to quit.

Many people will remember Linda for the countless hours she served in the community. She was instrumental with Fun In the Sun, Fort Frances Bingo Hall charities, and an active member of both the Hospital Auxiliary, the Royal Canadian Legion Ladies Auxiliary and also acting member of Branch #29 executive. You could find her cooking for the Ladies Auxiliary, serving as Sargeant of Arms, and finally on the entertainment committee for the Legion Branch #29. She had her favourite bands that she enjoyed dancing to at the Legion whenever possible.

Linda really enjoyed the outdoors, especially sitting, reading, and tanning in the sun both at the LaRocque cabin on Hopkin’s Bay and summers spent camping at Lake of the Woods and Caliper Provincial Parks. She was the expert in charge of the fire…always. She enjoyed a good fish fry, including catching most of the supper.

Some of Linda’s favourite memories were her trips to Florida with the Shine family, to Wisconsin Dells with her grandchildren, fishing/camping at Lac Seul and most recently her trip to Prince Edward Island with her special friend Glen and his family.

Resting in peace, Linda leaves to mourn her special friend Glen Wright; her children Teressa Darrah (Luc Gagnon), Laurie Beadle, Bradley LaRocque (Cheryl), and Jason LaRocque. She was the “cool” Nanny that would “hang” with all her grandchildren’s friends whatever they might be up to. Surviving to treasure their memories with her are DJ (Kayla), Meagan, James, Adrian, Payton, Chad, and Owen and Great Grand-daughter Chevy.

Also surviving are her siblings Art Huntley, Jane Hayes (Bill); sisters-in-law Lorraine Huntley, Vivian (Terry) Smith and brother-in-law Leonard (Betty-Ann) LaRocque; along with many extended family and friends.

Linda was predeceased by her husband Dan LaRocque; her parents John and Irene Huntley; brother Gordon Huntley; and granddaughter Jonelle Haas.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the nurses and doctors in the Continuing Care unit at Riverside. Your care and compassion, laughter, and patience truly meant the world to Mom and all of us. We’d also like to recognize our Auntie Jane Hayes for her countless hours daily, with Mom’s comfort being her first priority.

Friends are welcome to join the family for a luncheon on Sunday, March 2, upstairs at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 29 in Fort Frances from 1-3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, in memoriam donations requested to Tamarack House, c/o Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Box 89, Emo, Ont., P0W 1E0.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd. Emo, Ontario.