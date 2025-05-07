The family of Linda Bourgeault (nee Anderson) announce her peaceful passing on May 2, 2025, at LaVerendrye Hospital in Fort Frances, Ontario. Linda was born in Toronto, Ontario, on September 7, 1947, to Howard and Elsie (nee Scully) Anderson. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband David; and their two children, Andrew (Connie) of Alberton and Joel of Calgary. She leaves behind two grandchildren, Gabby of Alberton and Jaxxon of Calgary. She was predeceased by her parents and her only brother Peter, and a favourite uncle and aunt, Harvey and Ada Anderson, and her special Grandma Ethel, all of Renfrew, Ontario.

Linda graduated from the Wellesley School of Nursing in 1969 and prior to her graduation she volunteered to do outpost nursing with the Red Cross in Red Lake, Ontario. She met her future husband, who was with the OPP in Red Lake. Upon graduating, Linda applied for a full-time nursing position at the Red Lake Hospital and had to cancel that as David was transferred to Kenora. She had to scramble to get a Registered Nurse position at the Lake of the Woods Hospital in Kenora and she was successful and began working in the Labour and Delivery Ward. She and David were married on May 30, 1970, in Kenora. Her sons Joel and Andrew were born in Kenora. A change from policing to a position with the Ministry of Northern Affairs for David precipitated a move to Thunder Bay, where Linda was a full-time mother with a penchant for having a lead foot on their Buick. Another move happened in 1979 to Fort Frances, where David became the Northern Affairs Officer and Linda went to work at the LaVerendrye Hospital in the Operating and Recovery room. She eventually became the Manager of Surgical Services. She and David retired in Fort Frances. Much time was spent at the Memorial Arena while both boys played hockey.

Linda and David built a beautiful cabin at Bear’s Pass on Rainy Lake and spent countless hours there as Linda wanted it to be park like. The worst part of winters were spent in Arizona partying, exploring and shopping.

Linda was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer five years ago and after two major operations and quite a few chemo sessions and radiation treatments, which created so much suffering, she finally decided she had enough and stopped all treatment and let the insidious disease take its toll. She was in considerable pain and most not from the cancer initially but a fractured rib due to her coughing.

Linda had a penchant for decorating and did a wonderful job in the house on Second Street, ensuring that seasonal events were well advertised in the front porch windows.

Linda wanted to thank the nurses in the chemo unit at LaVerendrye and Doctor Keffer for his caring way and David Schwartz, the Safeway Pharmacist who went above and beyond. Also a special thanks to our son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter for all the cards, flowers and meals and help over the last five years.

There will be no formal service but a Celebration of Linda’s life will be held at a later date.

Interment will be at the Columbarium in the Fort Frances Riverview Cemetery.

As per Linda’s wishes,memorial donations may be made to the chemo unit at LaVerendrye Hospital.

Linda is now free of pain and can finally rest in peace.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.