Lester Mainville started his journey on January 26, 1947, born to Daniel and Madeline Mainville in Fort Frances, Ontario, at La Verendrye Hospital.
Les enjoyed playing and watching baseball and golf his whole life. He was a talented guitar player and singer, his parents and siblings loved to hear him play for them.
He spent many of his years dedicated to working both in the States and Canada. He was employed at the International Falls border crossing with Canada Customs and Immigration, worked in the mill in International Falls and with youth corrections and addiction in Brainerd, Minn.
He was predeceased by his parents Daniel and Madeline Mainville; his siblings Beatrice (Cook), Louis, Blanche (Crowe), Roger, Stewart, Elaine, Ronald; and daughter Stephanie (Tremblay).
He is survived by his siblings Marcella and Daniel; his children Chris, Aimee Lyon, Rhain, Brook, Cyrene; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on November 1, 2023, at Couchiching Multi-Use Facility followed by a service at 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.