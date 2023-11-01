Lester Mainville started his journey on January 26, 1947, born to Daniel and Madeline Mainville in Fort Frances, Ontario, at La Verendrye Hospital.

Les enjoyed playing and watching baseball and golf his whole life. He was a talented guitar player and singer, his parents and siblings loved to hear him play for them.

He spent many of his years dedicated to working both in the States and Canada. He was employed at the International Falls border crossing with Canada Customs and Immigration, worked in the mill in International Falls and with youth corrections and addiction in Brainerd, Minn.