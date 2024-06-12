LESLIE LYNN MCCOY (MCEVOY)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother Leslie McCoy to be with her Savior on June 5, 2024, at La Verendrye Hospital – Riverside Healthcare in Fort Frances, Ontario. Leslie was born in Fort Frances on April 27, 1946, to Kathleen and Vincent McEvoy and was one of ten children that grew up in a time very different than our own. She told many stories of the hardships and struggles and the love and loyalty which kept her family strong and together. When she talked about her past and her siblings, she always had a smile on her face.

Mom lived a life of joy for her children. She went beyond her means to give us everything and never failed to express her concern and love for us. We always came first before her even to the end. Later this love would extend to her precious grandchildren – Kian, Jonathan and Aliyah, all of whom she treasured with all her heart.

She had a love for country music and a zest for new experiences. Leslie loved to visit with her many close friends and family and her beloved friends Julie and Bonnie. She would often tell of the fun she had in Las Vegas with her cherished friend Sophie. Most of all she loved the Lord and her biggest concern was the salvation of her family and friends. It is comforting for her family to know she is now in the loving arms of Jesus.

Mom was predeceased by her father Vincent and mother Kathleen; sisters Bernice Izzard, Louise Miller, Sharon Shepard, Dorleen Godbout; and five brothers James, Bobby, Ronald, Richard, Douglas McEvoy; and her husband Daryl McCoy. Surviving her are her sister Sandy McEvoy; sons Patrick, Lloyd (Tracey) and Harley McCoy; and her daughter Reagan (Ryan) Kaemingh; and grandchildren Kian Jourdain, Jonathan and Aliyah Kaemingh.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 22, at 10:30 a.m. from New Beginnings Fellowship in Fort Frances, 1301 Mill Rd, Fort Frances, Ontario.

Those who would like to make a donation in honour of Leslie could do so to her local church, New Beginnings Fellowship 1301 Mill Rd, Fort Frances, Ontario P9A 3M3.

Our family wishes to extend a special and heartfelt gratitude to the Doctors, Nurses and staff at La Verendrye Hospital. Your compassion, professionalism and care for our mother in her last days and hours will never be forgotten. You all treated us with the utmost of empathy and understanding and words cannot convey how we feel.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.