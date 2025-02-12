Leslie (Les) Allan Pattison, a devoted husband, father, stepfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2025, after a long and courageous battle with dementia. He was 80 years old. Born on September 6, 1944, in Emo, Ontario, Les was the son of the late Edith and Allan Pattison. He grew up with a deep love for the outdoors, a passion that would shape his life and bring him immense joy. In his early years he worked as a miner, later transitioning to the logging industry and eventually becoming a trucker, a career that carried him across countless miles of the rugged northern landscapes he loved.

Les was a man of simple pleasures and great kindness. He cherished the time spent at his cabin on Tupman Lake, where he could often be found hunting, fishing, or simply enjoying the tranquility of nature. These moments at the lake were among his happiest and he shared that love with his family and friends, creating memories that will be treasured forever. Many of these times were spent with his late best friend, Robert (Claire) Stainke, who he shared a special bond with and who’s friendship was a cornerstone of his life.

Les is survived by his loving wife, Helen Pattison, who stood by his side and cared for him throughout the progression of his disease. He was a proud father to his son Donald Pattison (Tammy), and daughter Donna Edwards (Tom). Les also embraced his role as a stepfather to Thomas Huitika (Heather), Karen Huitika-Pearson (Michael), and Tracy Huitika (Brinder). He will be missed by his sister Evelyn Buchanan; his brothers Douglas (Renee) and Gordon (Pat) Pattison; and by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were a source of immense pride and joy in his life.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the kind and caring neighbours who played such an important role in Les’s life. Your frequent visits, thoughtful check-ins, and unwavering support — whether helping with the yard or simply being there whenever we needed — meant the world to us. Your generosity and friendship provided comfort and strength during challenging times, and we will always be deeply grateful for it.

Les’s legacy lives on in the hearts of his family, who will remember him for his gentle spirit, his love of the outdoors, and his unwavering dedication to those he held dear. His stories, laughter, and the simple lessons he imparted provide comfort and solace to all who knew him.

A celebration of Les’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society in Kenora in his name, to support others facing the challenges of dementia.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.