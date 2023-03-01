It’s with heavy hearts that the family of Lenard “Len” McCormick announces his peaceful passing on February 23, 2023, at La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances with his family by his side. Len was born in Emo, Ont., on April 5, 1942 to Ted and Marg (nee Wilson) McCormick. Len was the third eldest of 10 siblings in his family. He grew up in Burriss, Ont., and later moved to Coe Hill, Ont., when his family relocated there. He later returned to the Rainy River District as a young man before joining the Royal Canadian Air Force and becoming a radar technician. He credited the Air Force for the knowledge he received as he moved into his career in telecommunications with Bell Canada where he worked for many years, retiring in 1993.

Len married Mabel Jean Kuchar on October 29, 1966, and moved to Hamilton, Ont., where they lived and worked until 1978 when they decided to embark on a year long journey throughout North America with their two young sons Ken and Andy in “The Bus.” Their adventure took them through many parts of Canada and the United States.

Settling in Devlin, Ont., Len and Mabel had a third son, Ed in 1980. Len began working with Bell Canada again and set about raising his boys. Len and Mabel built a home and lived there together until Mabel’s passing in March 2009.

Len was involved in many things within his community. As a municipal councillor, Len helped to guide the direction of municipal affairs. He was a member of the Oddfellow’s for many years and eventually became the Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Manitoba. Len was a dedicated hockey coach for many years in the Emo, Devlin, Barwick Minor Hockey association where he shaped young boys into young men through his coaching style and relationships with the kids. Dancing was something Len loved to do whenever the opportunity presented itself. He was a member of the “Pairs and Squares” dance group and also went to the Emo Legion and Border Bar as often as he could. It was out dancing where Len met a new dance partner, Gail Kelly, who remained a loving and supportive companion until his passing.

Len was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and camping. It was evident that his favourite part of all of these things was his time spent with his family and friends. He had hundreds of stories about these adventures that some of us heard a thousand times.

Len was a gentle soul with a kind heart. He truly would give the shirt off his back if they were in need. He often opened his home and offered his help to anyone that needed it.

Len is survived by his partner Gail Kelly; sons Ken (Randi) of Devlin, Andy (Jackie) of Stratton, Ont., Ed (Nicole) of Stratton; brothers Cliff (Lorraine) of Pinewood, Ont., Tom (Joanne) of Pinewood; sisters, Cheryl Hughes of Fort Frances, Ont., Leanne Arden of Coe Hill; brother-in-law Mike Kuchar (Della) of Blucher, Sask.; grandchildren Kolton, Kali, Callum, Zander, Ethan, Chase and Jackson.

Len was predeceased by wife Mabel; parents Ted and Marg; siblings Jack, Al, Barry, Brian, Marilyn.

A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on March 2, 2023, at the Devlin Hall, Devlin, Ont.

In memoriam donations can be made to the Emo Legion or the Tamarack House, c/o Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Box 89, Emo, Ontario, P0W 1E0

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd, Emo, Ontario.