With great sadness mixed with comfort, the family of Lenard A. Ricci, born October 13, 1925, announce his graduation to heaven, Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 6:45 a.m. at the Rainy River Long-Term Care. His daughters, Christine Armstrong and Marty Sisk, were with him. He was 99 years old. All seven of his children were there for the last few days of his life, taking turns being with him daily.

He is survived by his seven children: Don (Elizabeth) Ricci, Christine (Gary) Armstrong, Brad (Marilyn) Ricci, Marty (Randy) Sisk, Corey (Darryl) Dyck, Karen (Gord) Ricci-Craig, John (Barb) Ricci, step-children and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-children and nieces and nephews; one sister-in-law, Liz Ricci, of Penticton, British Columbia. He was predeceased by his wife Helen (Hamilton) on May 5, 2003, and then by his second wife, Millie Myers October 22, 2016; his sisters Lois, Phyllis, Margaret, Shirley and their husbands; as well as his brother Earl Ricci; parents Arthur and Margaret Ricci; sisters-in-law Margaret, Rosemary, Madelaine, Verene Hamilton and their husbands and brother-in-law Joe Hamilton; as well as mother and father-in-law Mary and Vern Hamilton.

He will be missed by all who knew him and had the pleasure of his acquaintance. He served Canada as a tail gunner during WW2 and lived to tell about it (read Don’s book about Len in ‘The Man From Rainy River’). He came back to Rainy River and married the love of his life, Helen Hamilton. He took over the Rainy River Record from his father AV Ricci and retired from the newspaper business in 1985. He and Helen and later, he and Millie, travelled every winter to Texas where they made many, many friends (most from Manitoba) whom they visited regularly back at home. His memory was exceptionally sharp and he was able to tell people the histories of their Rainy River families. He was an avid gardener, enlisting his children in helping with it in his later years. He could feed the town with his produce. He was a busy community volunteer, a Kinsmen and Rainy River Legion member. He helped raise the roof on the community centre back in the day. He curled, golfed and advised the township, unofficially of course, on the many ways to attract business to the community. He was a ham radio operator. He had a lot of respect from the many who used his paper business products. He was a busy man. And in his latter years, the whole family enjoyed every Friday night at his house to have a happy hour meal and play cards. Our times together with Len just basking in the presence of his family will be greatly missed.

Donations may be made in Lenard’s name to Rainy River Evangelical Covenant Church, Rainy River Legion or Rainy River Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be held on May 10, 2025.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.