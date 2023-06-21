Sadly the family announces the passing of Lawrence Glen Loveday, 63, of Emo, Ontario, on June 13, 2023, at the Lake of The Woods Hospital, Kenora, Ontario.

Glen was born on December 14, 1959, in Emo, to parents Lawrence and Beatrice Loveday. Glen worked at various jobs over his life time but he truly loved being in the bush logging. He loved to watch the Emo stock car races.

He will be fondly remembered by his son Sheldon; his grandson Lennex; his siblings Sandra (Ron) Ogier, Lindsay (Autumn) Loveday, Todd (Renee) Loveday; and numerous nieces and nephews.