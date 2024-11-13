It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Laverne Spoon. A beacon of laughter and resilience, Laverne was born July 16, 1971, and departed this world to begin her Journey on November 6, 2024. One of her greatest habits was her unconditional love for her family and friends. She had a heart filled with love, and she was never shy to show it.

Her greatest accomplishment, her pride and joy, was her family. Her bold spirit and heart will be missed by her children; Adream Spoon, Keslyn Thorn, Charlene Maclam, Tate Maclam, Victoria Maclam, Cyrus Spoon, Lexi Braeden Atatise, Joseph Hardy, Abigail Hardy, and Leland Gallinger. She is also survived by her siblings Marcel Spoon, Valerie Mainville, Jan Spoon, Darren Spoon and Monty Spoon; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her legacy will live on within each of them.

Laverne is predeceased by her dear sister Cynthia Spoon; her brother Greg Spoon; her father George Spoon; and her mother Rosie Spencer. They will be together once again.

In this time of sorrow, we reflect on Laverne’s journey and the joy she brought to each of our lives. May we always remember her laughter, her love, and the strength she demonstrated throughout her life. Her memory will forever be etched in our hearts.

A traditional wake will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 3 p.m. from the Seine River First Nation Gym, followed by traditional funeral on Thursday, November 14, at 10 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted by Northridge Funeral Home. Please use the Northridge website to post your memories, stories, anecdotes about Laverne. Photos and videos are welcome.