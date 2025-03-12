It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Laurie Ann Hogan (nee Forsman) on March 5, 2025, with her family by her side. Laurie was born on April 20, 1960, in Monterey, California, the second child of Arvid and Ann Forsman (Manley). As a Navy family, the Forsmans moved frequently during mom’s childhood, which fostered a spirit of adventure and a deep love for travel which she carried with her throughout her life.

Laurie graduated from the University of West Virginia and went on to serve a distinguished career as Program Manager for Egan McCalister for over two decades. A woman of intellect and grace, she dedicated her talents to her work and her family, all the while maintaining a passion for the outdoors. Laurie loved spending time on the lake, especially fishing, and she took immense pride in being the captain of her own boat “Moorefield.”

In June of 2000, Laurie met her best friend and soulmate Murray. Together they shared many joyful years hosting holiday dinners and parties for family and friends. Many nights were spent enjoying a cocktail or two while stargazing from the deck of the pontoon boat. Travellers and adventurers to the heart, they spent the last ten years together wintering at their condo in Tucson Arizona, where they formed many special and long lasting friendships.

Moms love for life extended to many hobbies, including cooking and quilting. The quilts that she lovingly crafted will be treasured by her children and grandchildren for years to come, serving as enduring reminders of her warmth and love. Her commitment to her community was unwavering, reflected in the extensive volunteer work that she completed with the Rainycrest Auxiliary and the Riverside Foundation for Healthcare. She also gave generously to numerous charitable organizations including the Canadian Cancer Society, the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Riverside Healthcare and the Salvation Army.

She was a woman of remarkable strength and resilience. She faced the challenges of cancer, undergoing a liver transplant, and enduring the heartbreaking loss of two beloved husbands with courage and grace.

Laurie is predeceased by her parents Arvid and Ann Forsman; her younger brother Alec “Eddie” Forsman; brother-in-law Brad Hogan; her first husband Patrick Cochrane; and her soulmate Murray Hogan. She leaves behind her children, Joleen (Anthony) and Josh (Denise) Hogan; her grandchildren Caitlin (Josh), Gavyn, Jenaya, Ottawa and Scotia; her brother Dan (Rhonda) Forsman; nieces Jennifer and Stephanie Forsman and Lisa Cancilla and nephews Daniel and David Forsman and Chad and Troy Hogan.

She has chosen to forego a formal service, and following cremation will be laid to rest in Rainy Lake with her late husband.

Laurie leaves behind a legacy of love and strength and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Until we meet again, and per your famous words mom… “SYLLYB” See you later, love you, bye.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.