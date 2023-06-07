Larry “Simon” Norton, gold miner, chocolate lover, meat draw champion, and Bacardi Limon enthusiast, passed away at the age of 71 on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

His affable personality earned him the nickname “Simon the Likeable” and his infectious roaring laughter could always be heard from miles away.

Simon leaves behind his partner in crime of the last 28 years Sue Boivin; his children Ashlee (Ian) and John Norton; his step-daughter René (Marty) Long; step-grandchildren Claire and Evelyn; his big brother Walt; and his many nieces/nephews, step-nieces/nephews and grand-nieces/nephews.