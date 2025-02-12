LARRY HOWARD ROTHWELL

July 31, 1946 – February 6, 2025

Larry passed away peacefully at the La Verendrye General Hospital in Fort Frances, Ont., with his wife Linda by his side on Thursday, February 6, 2025. He was predeceased by his parents Travis Ammon and Lorene May Rothwell. Larry leaves behind his siblings Ronald (Ardith) Rothwell, Keith Rothwell, Eldon Rothwell, Karla Drew, Karen (Andy) Giesbrecht; as well as numerous nieces and nephews whom he cherished deeply.

Larry was born and raised in Miami, Manitoba. He met the love of his life at the age of 24 at the Emo Stock Car Races and they were married for 53 wonderful years. Larry had many passions, including attending auction sales, being spontaneous, fishing, traveling, snowmobiling, hunting and camping. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

He loved fishing and the fish fries at his brother and sister-in-laws Michelle and Lenard Bourre’s camper at Harris Hill Resort. He cherished the visits with his brother Ron and Ardith, especially her delicious cooking. He also loved going to Uncle Pete Gagne’s farm for hunting and family gatherings. One of his favourite memories was visiting Black Bear Casino and touring Duluth, Minn., with Paul and Linda Gagne.

Larry really enjoyed having his scooter, which was the best one around—so much so that we could hardly keep up with him.

Larry’s career was just as adventurous as his life. He began by working at a sewing factory in Miami, where he repaired sewing machines. Eventually, he and a friend decided to move to Atikokan, Ont., where they both found jobs at Steep Rock Mines. Larry drove Euclid trucks and bulldozers until the mine closed in August 1979. He then worked for Rick Stevenson in Nakina, Ont., for a year before starting his own business, operating a logging truck and using his own loader to haul wood. Larry loved the bush and enjoyed the camaraderie of fellow truckers, especially over their two-way radios. The adrenaline and adventure of trucking gave him great joy, despite the many close calls on the road.

Larry eventually sold his truck to Charlie Loveday and transitioned to working for Richard Bows, hauling gravel, among other tasks. After retiring, Larry and Linda moved to Rainy River. A special thank you goes out to the doctors, nurses and staff at the Rainy River Hospital and La Verendrye General Hospital in Fort Frances. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your exceptional care. You truly have big hearts for your patients.

Larry will be cremated and his ashes will be placed in a niche at the Rainy River Cemetery. As per his wishes, there will be no funeral service. A family gathering will be held at a later date.

