It is with great sadness that the family of Larry Douglas Sweigard announces his passing on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances, Ont. Larry was born on January 14, 1947, in Ottawa, Ont., to Wilbur and Ruth Sweigard. He grew up in Southern Ontario and joined the Canadian Military, first in 1964 during high school as a member of the army reserve (Hastings and Prince Edward Regiment), and later in 1970 the regular army (Royal Canadian Electrical and Mechanical Engineers). After completing his military service, Larry travelled Canada with his dog Bonzo. He met his future wife Becky during his travels and they started their life together in Southern Ontario in 1975.

In 1984, they would make their way to Mine Centre, Ont., with their two children. While there he helped operate the Mine Centre Resort with his sister in-law and her husband, Dorie and Harold Dennis, and their sons, Murray, Lyle and Fred. Over the years many of the seasonal guests came to be life-long friends of Larry and Becky.

Larry held passion for many different things. He enjoyed being outdoors, gardening with his wife and fishing and hunting with his family and friends. He was a hobby enthusiast who paid great attention to detail. His creativity can be seen in the paintings he did over the years. He loved building model airplanes and learning about the history of aviation and aeronautics. Larry’s talents in art expanded into music and he spent time in his younger years playing the guitar.

Larry will be greatly missed by his children, daughter Jessica Sweigard and husband Justin Demchuk; son Matthew Sweigard and wife Andrea; grandchildren Aleksandr and Kathryn Sweigard and Izabella Demchuk.

He is also survived by his four sisters and their husbands; Lynn and Tracy Lund, Lori and John Verschoor, Janey Sweigard and John Schmidt, Karen Sweigard and Chuck Koch; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Larry is predeceased by his wife Rebecca (Readman); father Wilbur Sweigard; his mother Ruth (Logan) Sweigard; and his stepfather Earl Burke.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no service at this time.

Online condolences may be made in care of www.northridgefuneralhome.com. In Memoriam donations may be made to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation or The Riverside Foundation for Activation Program.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.