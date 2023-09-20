It is with deepest sadness that the family of Larry Bernst announces his sudden passing on Friday, September 8, 2023. Larry was born in Fort William, Ont., to Albert and Doris Bernst on August 22, 1948. He grew up in Murillo, Ont., along side his siblings Patsy, Arthur, Jennette, Ricky and Susan. He was a chef by trade and worked various camp jobs as a cook, lastly for Obabikon Bay Camp where he worked alongside his sister Jennette Pentney until he retired in 2016.

His last few years in retirement were spent living in Rainy River, Ont., with his sister Jennette. They were very close and even shared the same birthdate. Uncle Larry always said that mom was his birthday gift when he was four years old. They would enjoy watching game shows, old movies, going to the casino and numerous Thunder Bay trips to visit brother Rick and stock up on groceries. He enjoyed visiting with the neighbours and friends, especially Susan and Ed St. Pierre and Mark and Krista Brusven and girls.

After Jennette’s passing on May 31, 2023, Uncle Larry spent most of his time planning lunches for his great niece Hailey whom he adored and enjoyed his time spent with her and the kids. He always made sure there were Cheezies and snacks for all the kids that came to visit.

Larry was loved by many and will never be forgotten for his deep hearty chuckle, down to earth opinions and his generosity. Everyone that knew him was blessed and I am sure have many stories to share.

He will be deeply missed by his sister Susan (Ken) Brock; brother Ricky Bernst and their families; nephews Terry (Danielle) Pentney, Matthew Darius Alexander, Brian (Mary) Woodbeck; nieces Teresa (Ken) Desserre, Charlene Woodbeck, Ashlee (Amy) Woodbeck, Kennedy (Shawn) Gehl, and numerous great nieces and nephews, Alicia (Matt) Anderson, Hailey (Kyle) Olson and their respective families.

Larry was predeceased by his father Albert; mother Doris Bernst; brother Arthur Bernst; sister Patricia Hutchinson; sister Jennette Pentney; brother-in-law Albert Pentney; nephew Richard Bernst.

A service of Remembrance will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Rainy River, Ont., at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 29, 2023. Interment to take place at a later date at the Sunset Memorial Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Rest Easy Uncle, We Love you.