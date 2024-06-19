It is with deep sorrow and broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beautiful mother Larrayne Muloin (nee Veillieux) at the age of 87. Mom passed peacefully on June 11, 2024, at LaVerendrye Hospital in Fort Frances, Ontario, with family by her bedside. Larrayne was born in Fort Frances on December 22, 1936, to Edmund and Florence (nee Rounds) Veillieux.

Left to cherish Larrayne’s memory are her four children Cindy (Barrie) Williams, Leo Muloin, Cathy (Ken) Zink, Angel (Tyler) Baker. Larrayne was a doting Nana to all of her grandchildren: Brock (Dona) Williams, Lauren Williams (Phillip), Mike (Amy), Brenden Zink, Mitchell Zink (Braedyn), Nikki Baker (Jon), Jamie (Steve) DeCock, and Braden Baker (Jayme). She was also a Great-Nana to Callan DeCock, Jace DeCock and Rylan Williams.

She will also be missed dearly by her many nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Larrayne was predeceased by her young son Kevin Joseph Muloin; her parents Edmund and Florence Veillieux; her siblings Raymond Veillieux, Catherine (Kay) Bergland, Arlene Dittulio and Lois Dalseg; She was also predeceased by Leo Arthur Muloin (father of her children).

In the summer months Mom looked forward to spending time in her yard tending to her beautiful flowers and vegetable gardens. She loved listening to the birds, watching for the deer that wandered in, as well as all the other little animals that would wander into her yard. Family and friends would love to drop by for a visit and a cup of tea.

A service will be held Friday, June 21, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fort Frances.

A luncheon will held following the service in the church basement.

Should friends so desire, donations can be made in Larrayne’s memory to LaVerendrye Hospital Palliative Care Unit family rooms.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.