LALIE “LOLLIE” ARCHIE

Memengwaa Miigsi

Sadly the family announces the sudden passing of Lollie Archie, 74, on November 2, 2024, at Rainycrest Long Term Care in Fort Frances. Lollie is reunited with her husband Louis and her children and her parents. Lollie was born on January 8, 1950, in Assabaska First Nation to parents Jean Archie and Steven Adams. She was raised by Uncle Pegamigaabo (Billie) and his wife Sagachinebinesiik (Rosie) Archie. Lollie grew up on Big Grassy First Nation. She married Louis Kirkrude and they raised their children in Rainy River. They later moved and retired on (AON) Big Island.

Lollie loved her family very much and devoted her time to them.

She worked in the tourism industry for several years and as custodian for (AON) Big Island.

She is lovingly remembered by sisters Susan (Tommy Councillor), Kristine, Lena and brother Leslie; grandchildren Ashley, Brittany, Brendan, Cassandra, Rashel, Colton; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her parents Steven and Jean; and adopted parents Pegamigaabo (Billy) and Sagachinebinesiik (Rosie) Archie; her siblings Jenny, Garry Doris and Larry; children Patricia, Sandra and Louis Jr.; and also her husband Louis Kirkrude.

A traditional wake was held on Thursday, November 7, at 4:00 p.m. at Big Grassy First Nation Hall with traditional service on Friday, November 8, at 10:00 a.m. also at Big Grassy First Nation Hall. Donations may be made in Lollie’s memory to Alzheimer’s Society of Kenora/Rainy River District.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.