Pow-Gi-Ma-Ga-Baa-Wik

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, niece, auntie and granddaughter Lakeisha Ann Boshkaykin on Thursday June 8, 2023, at Seine River First Nation. Lakeisha was born October 8, 1999, in Fort Frances, Ont., to Kerry and Sky Boshkaykin. Lakeisha came from the sturgeon clan (namae) and her spirit animal is a moose. She was a beautiful and vibrant spirited friend to many who knew her and was very loved by many of her friends and family.

She enjoyed being out on the lake and being in nature. Lakeisha loved spending time with her family and her good friends. She enjoyed dancing. She enjoyed listening to music and jamming out. She loved spending time with her siblings and parents. She had a really outgoing, loving and caring soul for everyone she knew. She always had an affectionate smile and laugh that would light up the room as she walked in. Lakeisha had a big heart and she will be greatly missed by many.

Lakeisha is survived by her parents Kerry and Sky Boshkaykin of Seine River; and her siblings Kaysen and Aiden Boshkaykin; followed by numerous nieces and nephews and cousins in Seine River, including extended families all of Seine River First Nation; and numerous aunts and uncles and grandmothers Mary Boshkaykin, Gramma Dee and Florence Boshkaykin.

A traditional burial service to celebrate life was held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in the morning on Seine River First Nation. Elder Andrew Johnson will officiate with burial in Seine River. A wake was held Monday, June 19, 2023, in the evening in Seine River First Nation.

Pallbearers were Dave Robichaud, Paul Robichaud, Roger Whitecrow, Joey Whitecrow, Sagen Whitecrow, Jeremy Andy, Stewart Boshkaykin and honourary pallbearers were Ethan Whitecrow, Todd Morris, Shane Whitecrow and Matt Smith.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.