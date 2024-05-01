KRISTA ASHLEY HORTON

Miskwaanakwadok – Lynx Clan

Krista Horton, 40, Miskwaanakwadok (Red Sky Morning), Lynx Clan, of Fort Frances, Ontario, passed away suddenly on Friday, April 19, 2024, at La Verendrye Hospital – Riverside Health Care, Fort Frances, Ontario. She was born October 24, 1983, in Fort Frances to Audrey Horton and Craig Jourdain. Krista enjoyed spending time with her children and her nieces and nephews. She loved sewing and beading, going to pow-wows, and participating in all the cultural ceremonies.

She recently found an interest in healing stones and crystals. She loved listening to all kinds of music, anything she could dance or cry to. She looked forward to various family gatherings and when she wasn’t with family she was always hanging with friends.

Krista is survived by her son and daughter Nysaiah and Keiras; her mom and dad Audrey and Craig; her sisters Stacy, Alix (Andrew), Kaitlin (Curtis), Morgan (Edwin); aunts Dona, Anna, Laura; her nieces and nephews Aiden, Nicholas, Mason, Ameya, Tristin, Shakira, Travis, Gator, Soda, and Koda.

She was predeceased by her grandparents James and Imelda Horton, and Kathleen and Leonard Jourdain; numerous aunts and uncles; and her cousins Trevor Joel and Lionel Jeffrey.

Traditional wake was held Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., with a traditional funeral that followed on April 26, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. The wake and funeral took place at the Rainy River First Nations Gymnasium and conducted by Albert Hunter.

The burial will be at the Manitou Rapids Traditional Cemetery.

The pallbearers are Stan Horton, Jeremy Horton, Jamie Leonard, James Leonard, Andrew Mainville and Edwin “Magoo” Bluebird.

Honourary pallbearers are Tiffany and Maria Bombay, Amanda Hunter, Ashley Bombay, Camille Bombay and numerous other close friends too many to mention as we don’t want to miss anyone.

Donations in memory can be made to the Fort Frances Family Centre, and the Arthritis Society Canada.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd, Emo, Ontario.