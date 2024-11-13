It is with heavy hearts that the family of Kimberly Rose Finlayson (nee LaGrandeur) announce her passing on November 5, 2024, at LaVerendrye Hospital in Fort Frances, Ontario. Kim was born in North York, Ontario, on January 1, 1961, to Pierre (Pete) and Brenda (nee Black) LaGrandeur. Kim is survived by her husband of 46 years, Peter Finlayson; their children Megan (Tom) and Brett; grandchildren Morgan, Myla, Everett, and Kiele; her parents Brenda and Gerry Wortman; sister Karen Peterson (Kevin); brother Jeff LaGrandeur; step-siblings Jeremy, Betty, Colleen, Chasity; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her father Pierre; and brother Tim LaGrandeur.

Kim grew up being the oldest of four children and as such learned quickly how to care for and teach others. Her family relocated to Wabigoon, Ontario, where she grew a love and respect for all things outdoors and was an avid swimmer. She had a love for canoeing and spoke of many remarkable trips, including a favourite to White Otter Castle.

Kim met her lifelong love Peter at 13 years old when he assisted her family with moving furniture. Kim would move again to Victoria, British Columbia, where she became a lifeguard. She dreamt of becoming a Marine Biologist.

Peter would travel to Victoria to visit and ultimately Kim moved back to Dryden, Ontario, with Peter.

Kim and Peter would be married on February 24, 1978. Kim would begin working at the Toronto Dominion bank in Dryden. Kim and Peter welcomed their daughter Megan in 1981 prior moving to Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. The family would expand to four with the addition of Brett in 1987.

Kim and Peter would relocate once again to Dryden in 1990. Kim would go on to coach softball and often chaperone different school events for her children.

She was promoted to Branch Manager in 1995. In 2000, Kim was transferred to Fort Frances where she would ultimately retire after 33 years in 2011.

Kim wouldn’t stay retired for long as she began working alongside Peter doing Quality Control for road construction, which afforded them more time together.

Kim would ultimately work for the MTO in Dryden before her diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

Kim underwent major surgeries and committed to fighting for the rest of her life to have more time with her husband, children, and grandchildren.

Kim enjoyed every moment with her loved ones. She loved time at the camper, relaxing with a book or games.

She beamed with pride for her children and grandchildren and attended as many events as possible throughout their lives.

Kim fought her battle with grace and determination along with a dash of modesty, never wanting to be a burden to anyone. Kim was known for her strength, perseverance, determination, and putting the needs of others in front of her own.

Kim was ultimately admitted into hospice care and peacefully passed away surrounded by family. Kim and her family were deeply moved by the amount of support received in person, by phone call, text message, and social media.

A come and go celebration of life will be held at a later date to be determined.

Kim and her family would like to thank Dr. Cook in Dryden, Dr. Moulton of the McCain Clinic at the Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto, Dr. Del Paggio in Thunder Bay, and Dr. Halverson in Fort Frances along with all of the nurses and staff who provided us with this “Bonus Time.”

Donations can be made in memory of Kim Finlayson to the Canadian Cancer Society and/or the Canadian ALS Society

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.