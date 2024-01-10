KEVIN BERG

Sadly, the family announces the passing of Kevin Dale Berg, 59, formerly of Stratton, Ontario, on January 2, 2024, at his place of residence in Hamilton, Ontario.
Kevin was born in Emo, Ontario, on July 27, 1964.
Kevin was predeceased by his grandparents; Harold and Ellen Doudiet of Dryden, Ontario, Clifford and Myrtle Berg and Ethel Berg, Emo, Ontario; and parents Dale and Shirley Berg of Stratton, Ontario. He is survived by his siblings Curtis and wife Sandy of Stratton, Lionel and wife Patty of Fort Frances, and Cindy and husband Maury of Stratton; seven nieces and nephews Katelyn (Keith), Tyler (Jocelyn), Samantha, Dale, Darren, Danielle (Jeremy), and Jennifer (Steve); and nine great-nieces and nephews.
Family graveside service will be held in the spring.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd. Emo, Ontario