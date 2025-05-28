KENNETH ROY PRESTON

The family of Kenneth (Ken) Roy Preston announces his passing on May 19, 2025, at La Verendrye General Hospital in Fort Frances, Ontario. Ken was born in Carman, Manitoba, on August 9, 1943, to Charles and Eunice (née Hancock) Preston of Roland, Manitoba.

Left to honour his memory are his wife Sharon; daughter Karen Jody; son Dana Charles; and grandsons Ethan and Connor. Also surviving are three sisters: Carol (Ray) Wiebe, Myrna Halstead (Ole) and Donna (Peter) Froese; along with nieces/nephews Shawna, Teresa, Michael, Pamela, Jeffrey, Kyle, Erin, Jaime, and Matthew; as well as great nephews/nieces, cousins, and special friends Tim, Doug, Bob, and his coffee group.

Ken was predeceased by his parents Charles and Eunice Preston.

Ken grew up on the farm in Roland and received his Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Manitoba. His career in the pulp and paper industry began in Pine Falls, Man., where he met his future wife, Sharon. They married on August 5, 1972. The next stop was Smooth Rock Falls, Ont., followed by Thunder Bay, Ont., Hinton, Alta., a brief stop in Powell River, B.C., and finally Fort Frances, Ont., where he retired – twice. Ken was a member of several professional engineering associations across Canada.

The allure of the farm remained with Ken throughout his life. He belonged to the Roland 4-H cattle club and helped out at harvest time for many years.

He loved his motorcycles, puttering in his garage, fixing, creating and welding while listening to a wide range of music. He was an accomplished photographer and curler. He played community fastball and was on a flag football team at university. Over the years, he had some memorable experiences while snow/water skiing. For many years, Ken was very involved in the communities in which he lived. He was a volunteer firefighter in Hinton, a volunteer driver for Riverside Health Care, a little league ball coach, and a fastball umpire. Also, he assisted in community projects, cared for neighbours’ properties over the winter months, and enjoyed being part of a coffee group. He had an extensive ball cap collection, and he was rarely seen outdoors without a cap on his head. He had a lifelong fascination with aviation, particularly aviation history.

Ken faced many health issues over the last five years, and he faced them all with quiet resolve.

Many thanks to Northridge Funeral Home, all the community support providers, and the doctors and nurses at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (Renal Unit) and Fort Frances La Verendrye General Hospital for their care and compassion. Many thanks are also extended to family and friends for their kindness and support.

Ken has been cremated and a family gathering will be held at a later date in Roland where he will be buried, as per his wishes.

Should anyone wish to make a donation in Ken’s name, please choose a charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.