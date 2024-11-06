It is with overwhelming sorrow that we announce the passing of Kenneth Lee Hyatt on October 31, 2024, at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
Lee was born November 10, 1978, in Fort Frances, Ontario. He was a bright and beautiful child who grew into an intelligent, kind, caring and empathetic man.
He was a gentle soul who cared deeply for those he loved. He always lived his life to the fullest. He had a very big laugh and personality that filled any room he entered. He had a huge heart and openly met you with a smile, no matter whether there were previous hurts. He left such things in the past and lovingly moved forward. Lee had a very unique view of life and embraced all ideas,
thoughts, religions and viewpoints. Lee was wise beyond his years and to have a conversation with him, you felt like you were talking to someone who lived a thousand lives. He faced personal challenges in his life which he fought and overcame. He spoke his truth with both candour and compassion. He was so deeply loved by his family that we do not know how we will go on without him.
Lee was predeceased by his grandparents Jim and Margaret Cox; grandfather Earl Hyatt (Adele); and his stepfather Mark Culhane. He is survived by his spouse DeeDee Jarvis and their son Dante; his step-daughter Jada Hyatt; his mother Marian Hyatt (Fred Wood); father Ken Hyatt (Denise); brother Virgil Hyatt and his son Owen; sister Melanie Vernon (David) and children Nellie and
James; sister Natalie Hyatt; and his grandmother Yvonne Hyatt; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held November 9, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Parish in Fort Frances.
RIP until next time my beautiful son, spouse, father, friend, cousin and nephew… you are missed beyond words.
Love you forever, Mom.