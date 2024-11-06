It is with overwhelming sorrow that we announce the passing of Kenneth Lee Hyatt on October 31, 2024, at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

Lee was born November 10, 1978, in Fort Frances, Ontario. He was a bright and beautiful child who grew into an intelligent, kind, caring and empathetic man.

He was a gentle soul who cared deeply for those he loved. He always lived his life to the fullest. He had a very big laugh and personality that filled any room he entered. He had a huge heart and openly met you with a smile, no matter whether there were previous hurts. He left such things in the past and lovingly moved forward. Lee had a very unique view of life and embraced all ideas,