It is with great sadness that the family of Kenneth Lee Hyatt announce his passing on October 31, 2024, at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Ken (Lee) was born November 10, 1978, in Fort Frances, Ontario. He lived his life in the Rainy River District enjoying every day to the fullest with little regard to the materialist world around him. He would give you what he had to help you and do it with a smile and hearty laugh.

In his infinite wisdom he decided to retire first and worry about work later, following in the footsteps of his late relative Freeman Hyatt, who, when asked what he was going to do with his life, retorted, “I am going to be a nothingdoer.”

Lee could be found cruising around with a truck full of dogs; returning always to the girl he loved since high school. He was not interested in the confines of society’s regulatory structure and stood his ground no matter the circumstances. He was very well-read on many subjects and enjoyed a good intellectual and vigorous debate.

Lee is survived by the love of his life Deidre (DeeDee) Jarvis and son Dante; parents Marian Hyatt (Cox), Kenneth Hyatt (Denise); brother Virgil Hyatt and his son Owen of Fort Frances; sister Melanie Vernon (David) and children Nellie and James of Scotland; sister Natalie Hyatt of Vancouver, B.C.; and his best canine buddy Roger, named for one of his friends who has passed; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held November 9, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Parish in Fort Frances. Interment at the Burris Cemetery.

In memoriam donations can be made to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre — Intensive Care Fund.