It is with great sadness the family announce the sudden passing of Kenneth Gordon Moser on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at his home in Huntsville, Ontario, at the age of 82.

Ken is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Gail (nee Rogers); his loving children and their families, Kenna (Chuck) and their daughter Abigail, Dr. Andrea and her children William, Timothy and Elizabeth, and Doug (Tammy) and their children Elaine and Jack; dear brother of Pat (Bob) Gair.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2024, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Grandview Golf Club, 245 Grandview Drive North, Huntsville, Ontario. For added convenience, the location finder is available below.