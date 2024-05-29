Though gone from our sight he will remain in our hearts forever. On May 18, 2024 Kenneth Carmody, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and cherished member of the community passed away. He was born on January 30, 1930, in Fort Frances to proud parents (Eva and William), who instilled in him his strong work ethic and unwavering dedication to his family.

He worked 40 years for George Armstrong Construction primarily as a dragline operator. In his spare time he loved fishing, playing cribbage, good old country jamborees and “treasure hunting” at auctions. He loved tinkering in his workshop and fixing or rebuilding things. He was a dog’s best friend and although he was a quiet gentle man he had a sharp wit, a cheeky giggle and a sense of humour unlike no other.

Ken will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 47 years, Sheila; his devoted children Kenneth Jr., Carolyn (John) and Chris (Linda); and all who were blessed enough to have him as their “Papa,” Tara, Jennifer (Jason), Terry (Kristine), Kyen, Kitra, Cole, Clarke, Quin, Brayden and Amber.

He leaves behind his one remaining sibling Julie Johnson, and a great number of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends, to now reunite with those who left too early; his son Dougie, and his brothers and sisters, Harold “Sunny,” William “Billy,” Eva, Mae “Micky,” Shannon and Carol.

His heart of gold may have stopped beating

and his working hands now rest,

our hearts are left broken because we know we’ve lost the best.

As leaves and flowers wither and the sun continues to set,

Our hearts that loved him so dearly

Are the ones that will never forget.

We would like to thank Dr. Mitchel, Dr. Nelson, Kathy Boch and all the nurses over the years for all their care and the Home Care Nurses

