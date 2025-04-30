KENNETH CAIN

With heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Kenneth Charles Cain, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather in the evening hours of April 15, 2025, at Atikokan Extended Care. He was 89. Dad was born July 15, 1935, in Lavallee, Ontario, the second of four children to parents Clifford and Lorraine Cain. Dad grew up on the family farm in Box Alder in close proximity to uncles, aunts, and cousins. They worked together as a little community of their own and took an active part in Box Alder community affairs. Dad attended the Box Alder school. The early days were exciting as so many of the children were cousins. It was always exciting to go to the Cain’s as there were so many children to play with and always things of interest going on.

Growing up on a farm, there were chores needing tending to; I think that is where Dad developed his strong work ethic. Dad was able to share with us the good old days of his childhood and that of growing up a country boy. With frequent visits to our grandparent’s farm he was able to instill in us his love for gardening and the rewards you get for working hard. Dad took great pride in his yard and surroundings, making sure his lawn was green, lush, and well-manicured and never complained when Mom asked him to make room for another shrub or dig a new bed for her flowers.

Dad married the love of his life Shirley (née McKinnon) July 24, 1956, in Emo. They would eventually settle in Atikokan where they would raise their family. Daughter Cheryl was born on their first wedding anniversary. Son Greg, New Year’s baby 1960, was born and brought home to live in the new family home on Hawthorne Road. Three years later son Allan, New Year’s baby 1963, came along, and lastly son Kevin completed the family in November 1965.

Our home was filled with love, laughter, and warmth. Dad was endlessly devoted, raising his children with patience, kindness, and wisdom. His children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren made him beam with pride, his face brightened each time he saw one; it was evident how much he loved them and each one possessed a special place in his heart. They adored him and cherished every story, hug, and lesson he shared. Undeniably, Dad’s greatest joy was his family.

Dad was a hard worker, learning the skills of plumbing and heating and earning tickets leading to a long and successful career. He would work for his family’s plumbing business before starting a business of his own later in life. Dad went above and beyond for the citizens of Atikokan for many years, on call all hours of the day or night, weekends, and holidays. Dad passed his passion and skills on to Kevin, who would eventually work for and become an integral part of the business.

When he wasn’t working or tending to his family’s needs, Dad was constantly busy. He enjoyed fishing on the many lakes in the area, and passed this pastime on to his family. He was an avid curler and spent many years skipping his teams to victory. He introduced his boys to the game and together they would form a formidable foursome. Dad supported his children in all their activities, he proudly coached Greg and Kevin’s junior men’s curling teams, Greg’s Northern Ontario team advancing to the Canadian Nationals.

Dad liked a good casino, he enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas and the casinos of Minnesota with family and friends. He excelled at the slots, winning many a jackpot. Dad took to woodworking, he helped build oak cabinets for the kitchen and built sturdy wooden rocking horses, keepsakes for the grandchildren to cherish.

While Dad had many interests over the years, he made his family his number one priority. He will never be forgotten by his children Cheryl (Rick) Pruys, Greg (Michelle), Allan, Kevin (Deb); grandchildren Clinton, Steven, Krystal, Teri, Megan and Lindsay; great-grandchildren Tyler, Brittnee, Olivia, Zander, Graysen, Simon and Archer; his siblings Joan Boudreau and Ron Cain, and in-laws Dana Cain, Katherine Fraser, Ken, Jeanette Anderson, Lorna Robinson, Keith, Jim, Beverly Bond, Brian, Garry and their spouses and children.

He was pre-deceased by his beloved wife Shirley earlier this year; grandchildren Nikki Pruys and Travis Cain; parents Clifford and Lorraine Cain; in-laws Cameron and Marguerite McKinnon; brother Lynn Cain; brothers-in-law Bud and Allan McKinnon, Fred Fraser, Peter Bond and Herman Anderson.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 2, at 11 a.m. at Riverview United Church (169 Pine Cres.). A luncheon will follow at the Legion Hall in Atikokan. Interment will take place in the Little Falls Cemetery at a later date.

Donations in Dad’s memory may be made to Atikokan General Hospital Foundation, Box 2490, Atikokan, Ont., P0T 1C0.