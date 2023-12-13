KENNETH BRIAN DESROSIERS

Ken was born to Augustine and Isabelle Desrosiers at a bush camp at Glenorchy, delivered by a midwife on December 20, 1950. He took his last breath on December 10, 2023, surrounded by the love of his wife Kitty, son Joe and daughter Jess and niece Jackie Gushuliak. When Ken was 17 he asked a 15 year old Kitty McTavish to dance with him at a party. They had their first dance to the Beatles song “Revolution” and he asked her to be “his girl.” They were lost in love from that moment until forever. They celebrated 53 years of marriage on November 21. They were blessed with two children, son Joe and his children Alora, Darien and Macaylah and daughter Jess and her daughter Larissa. They gained a bonus daughter, Jenny and her husband AJ Tucker and the joyful love of three great-grandchildren, Taliah, Jaxon and Kamden.

Ken was a man who loved to joke and tease and as sick as he was those last two days, his humour never left him. At the most painful moments, he would crack a joke that stopped tears and brought laughter. We have stories to tell.

Ken was predeceased by his parents; his sisters Marcella, Karla and Michelle; his brothers Ron, Clayton and half-brother Marvin Mainville. Ken is survived by his brother Patrick (Anchalee) of Illinois and his family; also surviving are his beloved nieces and nephews and their families on his side as well as Kitty’s. He loved you all.

Funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes on December 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date.

Honorary pallbearers are Rick Sokolatuk, Bruce Wickstrom, Harold Lyons, Gilbert Perreault, Robert Perreault, Craig Jourdain, Dennis Bruyere, Darrell Klyne and Ken’s very special ladies, Jess T, Jane, Patty, Kim, Shannon, Alyssa, Kathy, Pia and the new fellow on the unit, Josh. All of these special people have made a life of laughter and fun for Ken.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.