The family of Kenneth Arthur Crowe announces his passing in Fort Frances, Ontario, on January 28, 2025.

Ken was born on February 28, 1948, in Owen Sound, Ontario to Allan and Kathleen Crowe.

He is survived by his sister Nancy (Michael) Waring; his niece Michelle and great-nephew Dai.

Fort Frances has been his home for over 20 years, but Thunder Bay was his home from the age of 3.

He met and is remembered by many people from the Ford dealership, The Beer Store, curling and golf.

Interment will be in Owen Sound, Ontario, in the Summer.

Donations can be made in his memory to your favourite charity.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.